SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.44–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.

Shares of SurModics stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. 81,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,166. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a P/E ratio of 85.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. SurModics has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. SurModics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SurModics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SurModics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SurModics to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SurModics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

