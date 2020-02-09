Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

SGRY opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

