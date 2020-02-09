Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $11.02. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.