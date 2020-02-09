SunTrust Banks Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $60.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.46.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $52.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Energizer by 409.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,167,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4,626.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 563,856 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Energizer by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 306,913 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $13,006,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $10,262,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.