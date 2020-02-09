Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alleghany by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Alleghany by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $819.59. 32,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $802.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.48. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $600.23 and a 52 week high of $828.85.

Several research analysts have commented on Y shares. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

