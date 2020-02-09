Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $42.45 Million Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 596,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,452,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAH traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.13%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

