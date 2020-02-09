Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of EPAM Systems worth $48,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560,378 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.02. 127,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,738. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $143.19 and a 52-week high of $242.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

