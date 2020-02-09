Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $51.45 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $51,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,705,000 after acquiring an additional 600,640 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 389,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 161.4% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.53. 944,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.84. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $165.98 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

