Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $46,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,960. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

