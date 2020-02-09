Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 5,391 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 345,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $49,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 778,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,739,000 after acquiring an additional 47,083 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 722,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 54,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 293,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.13. 579,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 186,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

