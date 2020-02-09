Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 222,214 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,214 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.38% of Vistra Energy worth $43,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vistra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

NYSE VST traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 4,736,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.48. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

In other Vistra Energy news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $396,301.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,828,699 shares of company stock valued at $501,820,810. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.