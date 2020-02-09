Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 13,925 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $52,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $165.29. 560,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,248. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.64. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $166.07.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.