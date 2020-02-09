Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,951 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.17% of LHC Group worth $50,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $127.00. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $155.94.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

