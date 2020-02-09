Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NWLI stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52-week low of $241.81 and a 52-week high of $314.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.58.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

