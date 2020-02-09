Strs Ohio Sells 1,800 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 948,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

BPMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,878,808. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

