Strs Ohio Sells 1,700 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,311,000 after buying an additional 889,855 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,371,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 105,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 84,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 83,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $428,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,506,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,812,563 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.98. 253,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,308. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

