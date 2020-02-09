Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 1,238.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCYO. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 52.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $640,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Par Investment Partners Lp sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 55,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.62. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

