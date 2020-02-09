Strs Ohio Purchases 1,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 121.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 48.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 268,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.44. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $83.38.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $328,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,408.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,742 shares of company stock worth $16,011,716 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

