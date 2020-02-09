Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 404.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In related news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $2,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $185,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock worth $6,299,393. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Z stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 2,755,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,250. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Zillow Group Inc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

