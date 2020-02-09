Strs Ohio Acquires 1,071 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $106,580,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coupa Software from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.08.

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $39,408.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $54,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,531 shares of company stock worth $43,467,985. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. 1,674,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,619. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.80.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $101.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

