Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of RYU stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $91.83 and a one year high of $113.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.