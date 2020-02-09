Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. 4,743,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.