Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

Shares of RHS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.95. 11,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $122.82 and a 12-month high of $148.44.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

