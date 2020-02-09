Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $335,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $348,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of C traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,340,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,540,789. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

