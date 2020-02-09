Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.34. 466,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.19 and a 52-week high of $185.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

