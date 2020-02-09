Strategic Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $126,000. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

