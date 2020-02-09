Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 814 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.71. 2,578,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

