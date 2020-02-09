Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 4,042 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the third quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the second quarter worth about $136,000.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.92. 92,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

