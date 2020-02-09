STRAKS Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $26,603.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,067.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.19 or 0.02252952 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.03 or 0.04423141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00757442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00844794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00115477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009578 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024779 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00696671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.