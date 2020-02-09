Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $175.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $166.54 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $210.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $819.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.47 million to $828.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $838.47 million, with estimates ranging from $824.64 million to $852.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 279.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.60. 95,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,327. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $34.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

