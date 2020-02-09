Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Stericycle worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Stericycle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stericycle by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000.

Get Stericycle alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. 850,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,303. Stericycle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.