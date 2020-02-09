Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.89. Stein Mart shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 3,224 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.13 million for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stein Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stein Mart by 44.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

