State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Commerce Bancshares worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 366,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,075. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $65,812.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,604 shares of company stock worth $4,671,131. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

