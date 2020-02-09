State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,113 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,630,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,203 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,679,000 after purchasing an additional 501,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after purchasing an additional 239,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.38. 1,656,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

