State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,548 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,690,000 after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 511,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 446,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,752,000 after acquiring an additional 79,908 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.71. 1,555,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,588. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.70. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

