State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,982 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,131. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $302.05.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.