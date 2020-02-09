State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,684 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $143.19 and a 12 month high of $242.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.89. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,522.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock worth $12,260,151. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

