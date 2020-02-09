State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,238 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,715,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after buying an additional 258,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 10,401,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,349,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. ValuEngine lowered Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Williams Capital began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

