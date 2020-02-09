State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,402 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Snap by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Snap by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,442,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock worth $38,041,418.

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,960,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,818,326. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.