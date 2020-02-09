State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,863,000 after acquiring an additional 149,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 719.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. 2,119,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,325. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.