State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,850 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $70.87 on Friday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

