State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,807 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of FOX worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $49,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,634,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $41.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.