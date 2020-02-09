State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $20,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Incyte by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. 843,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total value of $216,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,923.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paul Trower sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total value of $1,406,400.00. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $4,147,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

