State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $18,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,599. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day moving average is $266.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

