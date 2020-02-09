State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,867,000 after acquiring an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 51.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29,260.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 383,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,801. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.