State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 417 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,922,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in MarketAxess by 13.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 122,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.67.

MarketAxess stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.29. 210,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,717. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.10 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

