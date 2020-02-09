Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

