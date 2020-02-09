Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 147.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,287 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $142,756,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 446,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 288,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Corp has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

