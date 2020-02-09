Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

