Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.